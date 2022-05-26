Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $607,000 Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.72. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

In other news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

