Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $607,000 Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

NYSE SIX opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,792,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.