Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927,763 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Frontdoor were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $7,604,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 504.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 112,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 91.7% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 41,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 19,694 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.44. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In related news, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

