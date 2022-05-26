Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOCS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,794,000 after purchasing an additional 344,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,506,000 after buying an additional 213,547 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,320,000 after buying an additional 186,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,678,000 after buying an additional 186,067 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $9,427,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $36.54 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOCS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

