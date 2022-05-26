Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $626,000 Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coty were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after buying an additional 3,745,046 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 337,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Coty by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 13,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

