Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $630,000 Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,023. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

