Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $52.92 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.09 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $975,525 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.