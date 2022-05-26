Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Badger Meter were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 28.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after buying an additional 111,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 406,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,131,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,304,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after buying an additional 44,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,904,000 after buying an additional 27,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

BMI opened at $76.92 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.01.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

About Badger Meter (Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.