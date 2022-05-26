Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in M.D.C. were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,599 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in M.D.C. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 65,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.34. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $58.92.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

