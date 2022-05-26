Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,773,000 after buying an additional 178,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 138,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,182,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after buying an additional 105,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.