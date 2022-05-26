Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Terex were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Terex by 237,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $54.25.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

