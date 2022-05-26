Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EVERTEC were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 47,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $1,782,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $2,808,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,747 shares of company stock worth $8,474,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on EVTC. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

EVERTEC Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.