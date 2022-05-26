Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ArcBest were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $69.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.10.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

