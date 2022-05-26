Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 61,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,308,939.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,437 shares of company stock worth $1,939,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Shares of BE opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.