Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Herc were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Herc by 192.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Herc in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.14.

Shares of HRI opened at $109.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.99. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.10 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.62.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.01). Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Herc Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.