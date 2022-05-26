Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $611,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $31,264,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,315,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,905,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,589,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 83,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $949,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 828,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,398,254. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513 in the last three months.

About Kyndryl (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.