Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,179 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $70.48 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.97.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About FirstCash (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.