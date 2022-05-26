Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,382 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arvinas were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after buying an additional 165,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 13.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,631,000 after buying an additional 90,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 596,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 112,408 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.67.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $385,174.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $55,563.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Europe reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.35.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

