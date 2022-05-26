Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 9,607 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Invitae were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invitae by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NVTA. Raymond James lowered their price target on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $779.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.89.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $28,026.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,735.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,444 shares of company stock worth $802,185. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.