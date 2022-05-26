Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Itron were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,464,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Itron by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,071,000 after purchasing an additional 48,499 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Itron by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 881,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,402,000 after acquiring an additional 110,616 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 717,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Itron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,848 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $30,269.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $108,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,128 shares of company stock valued at $265,163 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.26. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $102.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.49 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

