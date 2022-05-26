Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PROG were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 323,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 480,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

