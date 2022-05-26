Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rambus were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rambus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Rambus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Rambus by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

RMBS opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,487 shares of company stock worth $4,605,741. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

