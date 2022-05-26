Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UniFirst were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in UniFirst by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in UniFirst by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after acquiring an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in UniFirst by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in UniFirst by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

UNF opened at $159.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.26. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $156.04 and a 1 year high of $242.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.99.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.38). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

