Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 52,578 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Select Medical were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 53.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 5.45%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

