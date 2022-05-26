Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,230,476 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brink’s were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 320.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s stock opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.49. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.43.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

