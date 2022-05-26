TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,472 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1,385.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 90.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFSL opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.46.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,888.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

