Tia Sherringham Sells 9,051 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,051 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $583,970.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 178,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,498,367.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $55,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $71,212.50.

On Friday, February 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 2,754 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $271,929.96.

On Monday, February 28th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $63,431.25.

NYSE:DASH opened at $68.48 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $257.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.02.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 834.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 126,998 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,394,000 after purchasing an additional 229,899 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 121,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.52.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

