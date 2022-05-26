Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tilray were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,019,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,012,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 147,140 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 910,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 51,939 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth $10,018,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.66.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

