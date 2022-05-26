Towercrest Capital Management Sells 1,192 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Towercrest Capital Management cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Apple by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $140.52 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $123.13 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.93.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

