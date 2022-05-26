Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Under Armour worth $21,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Under Armour by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after buying an additional 731,826 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 381,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,552,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after acquiring an additional 180,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 109,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

UAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

Under Armour Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.