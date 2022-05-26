United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Community Banks were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 814,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 286,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in United Community Banks by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,855,000 after purchasing an additional 283,831 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Community Banks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,999,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 264,864 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $6,244,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in United Community Banks by 2,824.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 139,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.07. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Several research firms have commented on UCBI. Raymond James cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

