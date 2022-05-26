Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 6,325 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $397,589.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,796.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Wednesday, May 11th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37.

RNG stock opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.27. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in RingCentral by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNG. Mizuho decreased their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.68.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.