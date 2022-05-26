Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,295 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 11.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vedanta in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vedanta stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vedanta Limited has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $20.14.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

