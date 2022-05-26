Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,693 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Wabash National worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 431,609 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wabash National by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 775,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 101,854 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

WNC stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $721.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $546.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.60 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

