Wayfair (NYSE:W) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.96

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.96 and last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 29971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average is $149.95.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

