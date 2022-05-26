Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Welbilt were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Welbilt by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,368,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after acquiring an additional 440,460 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,275,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,118,000 after acquiring an additional 692,439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,183,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Welbilt by 4,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,074,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Welbilt by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,045,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,789,000 after acquiring an additional 78,378 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.19. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.80 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

