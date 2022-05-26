Wharton Business Group LLC Invests $5.64 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,762 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

MSFT opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

