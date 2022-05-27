3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,748 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 3D Systems were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 100,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,285 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,609 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after buying an additional 21,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

DDD stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim D. Kever bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,756.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $106,480.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $328,804 in the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

