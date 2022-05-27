6,590 Shares in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VINP. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 349,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after acquiring an additional 698,781 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a current ratio of 16.20. The stock has a market cap of $619.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of -0.21. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 45.66% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

