7,564 Shares in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 93.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,909,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after buying an additional 1,406,756 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Lufax by 13,721.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 91,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Lufax Profile (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.