Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.09.

NYSE:ANF opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

