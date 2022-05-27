ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ABM Industries were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,819,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after buying an additional 261,413 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 79,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 66,838 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

In other news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.