Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Navigator by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Navigator by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navigator in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NVGS opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

