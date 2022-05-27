Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $44.83 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Analysts expect that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

RBCAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.