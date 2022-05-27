Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Zepp Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Zepp Health by 449.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zepp Health by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Zepp Health by 10.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 71,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZEPP opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. Zepp Health Co. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

Zepp Health ( NYSE:ZEPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.82. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

