Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,420 Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Crexendo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Crexendo during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 49.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crexendo alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 30,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $94,832.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,005,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,677,377.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 355,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $980,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,949,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 426,195 shares of company stock worth $1,202,189 and have sold 48,000 shares worth $155,320. 61.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $66.37 million, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.45. Crexendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.28%.

Crexendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.