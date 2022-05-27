Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 307 Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 307 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Coupa Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coupa Software to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.10.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $108,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.98.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

