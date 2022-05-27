Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 546.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573,173 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,253 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,816 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 942.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,163,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,100 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $11.76 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

