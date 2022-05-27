Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,648,000 after acquiring an additional 64,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $109.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.49 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.91.

Boston Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

