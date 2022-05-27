Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Investors Title by 60.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Investors Title by 39.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Investors Title by 24.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Investors Title by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of ITIC opened at $161.10 on Friday. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $152.71 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.63 and its 200-day moving average is $199.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.89%.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

